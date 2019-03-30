Volunteers, students help build observatory in Wilton

WILTON, Iowa (AP) — Students and volunteers in a small eastern Iowa city are working together to construct a $90,000 observatory.

The Muscatine Journal reports that volunteers in Wilton this week began assembling the observatory's shell and installing instruments. The project is expected to be completed in May.

Resident Grant Harkness came up with the idea to build the observatory. He says his two young sons have always wanted to learn more about space.

The community helped raise the funds for the project after the Wilton Community School District Board approved the plan.

Harkness says the observatory will be available for students from kindergarten through 12th grade. The space will include a command center where students will be able to control the telescope and gather data.

