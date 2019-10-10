Volunteers sought to curb erosion along river at MSU

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State University is looking for volunteers on the banks of the Red Cedar.

Due to erosion and high water, the edge of a walking path is 5 feet or less from the riverbank, near Spartan Stadium. Tree roots and invasive species are taking over.

The university is using rock, natural materials and native plants to rebuild approximately 275 feet of the riverbank. Volunteers are needed through Friday.

More information is available online at https://ipf.msu.edu/about/news/riverbank-restoration-2019 .