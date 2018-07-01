Photo: Jonathan Copper/AP
An unidentified cat injured his paws when wildfires swept through California wine country is cared for at Sonoma County Animal Services in Santa Rosa, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017.

An unidentified cat injured his paws when wildfires swept through California wine country is cared for at Sonoma County Animal Services in Santa Rosa, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017.

A water tanker truck to support fire crews overturned, killing the driver on Oakville Grade near Highway 29 on Monday, Oct. 16, 2017 in Oakville, CA.
Fire along the ridge in Oakville being doused by helicopters on Monday, Oct. 16, 2017 in Oakville, CA.
A large plume of smoke rises above the mountains between Napa and Sonoma, Calif., on Sunday, October 15, 2017.
Scott family members Melody (left), Jenna, 9, Olivia, 3, being held by Kaylee, 12, and Daniel, 9, at New Hope Baptist service at the DoubleTree hotel in Rohnert Park.
Brittany Perry hands out a free ash sifter to a fire victim at Pacific Coast Custom Interiors in Santa Rosa, Calif., on Sunday, October 15, 2017.
From atop his truck parked along Highway 29, Marcos Barrera of Napa watches fires burn west of St. Helena, Calif., on Sunday, October 15, 2017.
After the mandatory fire evacuation order was lifted, 10-year-old twins Porter and Katie Lynch pause while riding their bikes on Cedar Street in Calistoga, Calif., on Sunday, October 15, 2017.
Caroll Niel leans on her husband, firefighter Tony Niel, in the motorhome where they are staying following the Tubbs fire on Friday, Oct. 13, 2017, in Forestville, Calif.

Santa Rosa firefighter Tony Niel passes a portion of fence standing at his Mark West Estates home, which burned during the Tubbs fire, on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017, in Santa Rosa.
Santa Rosa Assistant Fire Marshal Paul Lowenthal walks through his Oxford Ct. residence, which burned during the Tubbs fire, on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017, in Santa Rosa.

Statue at the Mondavi Winery and a groundsman mows lawn as fires burn on Monday, Oct. 16, 2017 in Oakville, CA.
Josiah Gist (right) joins fellow Santa Cruz firefighters in using pool water in firefighting efforts at a large home that burned in The Ranch subdivision in Sonoma, Calif., on Saturday, October 14, 2017.
A firefighter walks through what remains of a large home that burned in The Ranch subdivision in Sonoma, Calif., on Saturday, October 14, 2017.
Three firefighters look at a large home that burned in The Ranch subdivision in Sonoma, Calif., on Saturday, October 14, 2017.
The sun sets over Sonoma, Calif., on Saturday, October 14, 2017.
Smoke in the hills east of Sonoma, Calif., on Saturday, October 14, 2017.
The chimney is all that remains standing at a large home that burned in The Ranch subdivision in Sonoma, Calif., on Saturday, October 14, 2017.
Santa Cruz firefighters' Josiah Gist and Ian Adams carry a hose over the pool of a large home that burned in The Ranch subdivision in Sonoma, Calif., on Saturday, October 14, 2017.
Fire fighters work on putting out hotspots at a home off Lovall Rd in Sonoma, California, USA 14 Oct 2017.
Gss main continues to burn at a home destroyed by flames early Saturday morning along the 1100 block of Castle Rd in Sonoma, California, USA 14 Oct 2017.
A water tender sprays water along the roadside to put out hot spots along the 1100 block of Castle Rd in Sonoma, California, USA 14 Oct 2017.
Sun rises behind burned out hillside east of the town of Sonoma, California, USA 14 Oct 2017.
Fire fighters work on putting out hotspots in a garage at a home off Lovall Rd in Sonoma, California, USA 14 Oct 2017.
Search and rescue worker rests on his car after looking through the rubble of a home on Millbrook Drive on Friday, Oct. 13, 2017, in Santa Rosa, Calif.
Search and rescue worker looks through the rubble of a home on Millbrook Drive on Friday, Oct. 13, 2017, in Santa Rosa, Calif.
Search and rescue workers dig the rubble of a home on Millbrook Drive on Friday, Oct. 13, 2017, in Santa Rosa, Calif. Rosa, Calif.
California Highway Patrol officer Tracy Ross (center) talks on the phone while assiting Tom Sours (left) of Napa, as he was trying to get to his home to pick up some items on Friday, October 13, 2017 in Napa, Calif. less
Search and rescue workers search for Tubbs fire victims at Journey's End Mobile Home Park on Friday, Oct. 13, 2017, in Santa Rosa, Calif. According Sgt. Dave Thompson, in charge of search and rescue operations for the Sonoma County Sheriffs Office, crews have recovered another body at the site. less
Search and rescue workers from the Sonoma County Sheriffs Office search for Tubbs fire victims at Journey's End Mobile Home Park on Friday, Oct. 13, 2017, in Santa Rosa, Calif. According Sgt. Dave Thompson, in charge of search and rescue operations for the Sonoma County Sheriffs Office, crews have recovered another body at the site. less
Search and rescue workers use human remain detection dogs to search for Tubbs fire victims at Journey's End Mobile Home Park on Friday, Oct. 13, 2017, in Santa Rosa, Calif. According Sgt. Dave Thompson, in charge of search and rescue operations for the Sonoma County Sheriffs Office, crews have recovered another body at the site. less
A man shows a burnt paper after a wildfire moved through the area in Santa Rosa and Napa Valley in California, United States on October 13, 2017. Massive out-of-controls wildfires have claimed at least 31 people and destroyed 3,500 homes in Northern California as the deadliest in state history. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

The remains are seen after a wildfire moved through the area in Santa Rosa and Napa Valley in California, United States on October 13, 2017. Massive out-of-controls wildfires have claimed at least 31 people and destroyed 3,500 homes in Northern California as the deadliest in state history. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Chrystal Couto holds a poster of her grandmother as Aaron Austin looks on in Santa Rosa, Calif. on Friday, Oct. 13, 2017. The couple from Redway, are searching for Couto's grandmother and her husband, who haven't been heard from since a wildfire tore through the older couple's Santa Rosa neighborhood. They are hanging flyers in evacuation centers with photos of the older couple. (AP Photo/Paul Elias)

Flowers mark the spot where their father died as Chuck and Mike (R) Rippey stand in the ruins of the house of 100-year-old Charles and 98-year-old Sara Rippey, who were killed in the Atlas Fire just after it began, on October 12, 2017 near Napa, California. Thousands homes have burned and two dozen people have been confirmed dead so far as numerous wildfires continue to spread in eight Northern California counties. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

Wine tanks burned by the Tubbs fire stand behind Robert Ellison's sculpture "Frame" at Paradise Ridge Vineyard & Winery in Santa Rosa, Calif., on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017.
In this Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017, photo provided by Sam Brinkerhoff, his wife Monica Brinkerhoff takes a photo of her wedding ring that was found in the burned remains of her home in Santa Rosa, Calif. She had hoped to retrieve a passport from her fire-resistant safe, but that too was consumed by the flames. She wasn't prepared for what she did find, the couple's soot-covered engagement rings, with a pair of etched hearts still visible on one of the bands. (Sam Brinkerhoff via AP)

Firefighters try to extinguish a house fire during the Tubbs Fire on October 12, 2017 near Calistoga, California. At least thirty one people have died in wildfires that have burned tens of thousands of acres and destroyed over 3,500 homes and businesses in several Northern California counties. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

A CalFire chief runs past burning grass during a firing operation while battling the Tubbs Fire on October 12, 2017 near Calistoga, California. At least thirty one people have died in wildfires that have burned tens of thousands of acres and destroyed over 3,500 homes and businesses in several Northern California counties. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Two firefighters watch for spot fires Friday, Oct. 13, 2017, near Calistoga, Calif. Firefighters gained some ground on a blaze burning in the heart of California's wine country but face another tough day ahead with low humidity and high winds expected to return. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) less
A CalFire firefighter uses a hand tool as he monitors a firing operation while battling the Tubbs Fire on October 12, 2017 near Calistoga, California. At least thirty one people have died in wildfires that have burned tens of thousands of acres and destroyed over 3,500 homes and businesses in several Northern California counties. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

A firefighter carries a water hose to put out a fire during along the Highway 29 Friday, Oct. 13, 2017, near Calistoga, Calif. Firefighters gained some ground on a blaze burning in the heart of California's wine country but face another tough day ahead with low humidity and high winds expected to return. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) less
Firefighters watch from their fire trucks as wildfires continue to burn Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017, near Calistoga, Calif. Some of the state's most historic tourist sites, including Sonoma city and Calistoga in Napa Valley, were ghost towns populated only by fire crews trying to stop the advancing infernos. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) less
The Puerta la Cruz female inmate firefighter crew clears vegetation near homes in Dry Creek Canyon to try to save them as the Partrick Fire approaches on October 12, 2017 west of Napa, California. Inmate hand crews work under the supervision of Cal Fire, which refers to them as firefighters rather than prisoners because they perform the same job as the elite Hot Shot firefighter crews. Thousands of homes have burned, at least 31 people confirmed killed with hundreds still missing as California wildfires continue to spread out of control. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

Firefighters try to extinguish a house fire during the Tubbs Fire on October 12, 2017 near Calistoga, California. At least thirty one people have died in wildfires that have burned tens of thousands of acres and destroyed over 3,500 homes and businesses in several Northern California counties. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Neighbors gather along Old Vineyard Road to watch the progress of the fire as the Partrick Fire continue to burn slowly east of Sonoma, Calif., on Thursday, October 12, 2017. The Napa and Sonoma valleys continue to be under threat from several fires not yet under control and growing fears that strong winds might worsen the situation. less
Flames erupt off Lovall Valley Road as the Partrick Fire continue to burn slowly east of Sonoma, Calif., on Thursday, October 12, 2017. The Napa and Sonoma valleys continue to be under threat from several fires not yet under control and growing fears that strong winds might worsen the situation. less
Homes leveled by the Tubbs fire line a neighborhood of Santa Rosa, Calif., on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017.
A Cal Fire helicopter drops water on a smoldering area as the Partrick Fire continue to burn slowly east of Sonoma, Calif., on Thursday, October 12, 2017. The Napa and Sonoma valleys continue to be under threat from several fires not yet under control and growing fears that strong winds might worsen the situation. less
Dr. Emily Putt tries to calm an anxious horse as her friend retrieves tranquilizers to administer to it as they rescue two horses for an evacuation Oct. 11, 2017 in Sonoma, Calif. Putt has been working with her friends since Monday, when the fires broke out, to rescue animals that are being threatened by the fires. less
A grove of trees near Trinity Road glows as it burns near a vineyard after a mandatory evacuation was called in the area of Glen Ellen, Calif., on Wednesday, October 11, 2017. The Napa and Sonoma valleys continue to be under threat from several fires not yet under control and growing fears that strong winds might worsen the situation.

Two police officers direct a motorist to return at a road closure at Madrone Road after a mandatory evacuation was called in the area of Glen Ellen, Calif., on Wednesday, October 11, 2017. The Napa and Sonoma valleys continue to be under threat from several fires not yet under control and growing fears that strong winds might worsen the situation. less
Off. Richard Quintana and fellow California Highway Patrol officers go door to door urging residents to leave Sonoma, Calif., on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017.
John Gilson and Derek DeBendetti (left to right) try to put out a hot spot at Cardinal Newman High School in Santa Rosa, Ca. on Wednesday, October 11, 2017. Gilson is Dean of Students at Cardinal Newman as well as the Varsity Women's Soccer coach and Freshman Baseball coach. DeBanedetti is a math teacher at Cardinal Newman and the Varisty Baseball Coach. The school suffered major damages in the Tubbs Fire. less
A firefighter works in a devastated neighborhood as an American flag flies from the remains of a home on Willowview Ct. off Skyview Dr. Oct. 11, 2017 in Santa Rosa, Calif.
Karen Balestieri and Heidi Facciano (left to right) marvel at a pond of live koi fish which survived the Tubbs fire in the neighborhood referred to by locals as 'old fountaingrove' in Santa Rosa, Ca. on Wednesday, October 11, 2017. less
Burned out and collapsed house along Mt Veeder Rd after flames from the Nuns fire moved through the Mt Veeder area in Napa, California, USA 11 Oct 2017.
Fire fighters clear a downed tree from across Mt Veeder Rd after flames from the Nuns fire moved through the Mt Veeder area in Napa, California, USA 11 Oct 2017.
Workers move historic items from the Sonoma Barracks Oct. 11, 2017 in downtown Sonoma, Calif. California State Parks decided to move the items from the Barracks and Mission San Francisco Solano as a precautionary measure as fires burned beyond the town. less
A primary school classroom at St. Rose School is seen with damages caused by the Tubbs fire in Santa Rosa, Ca. on Wednesday, October 11, 2017.
A firefighter works to control a fire near a bulldozer line created behind homes along Bennett Valley Road as he and other firefighters monitor it 's progress on Wednesday, October 11, 2017 in Santa Rosa, Calif. less
Fire fighting incident commanders plan for changing weather conditions along Mt Veeder road as flames from the Nuns fire continue to burn in the Mt Veeder area in Napa, California, USA 11 Oct 2017.
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (AP) — Volunteers have reunited about 300 cats that were left behind when wildfires burned through Northern California wine country in October.

The Santa Rosa Press Democrat reports the Sonoma & Napa Fires Pet Rescue and Reunification group was trapping about 20 so-called fire cats each week in the months following the blazes that Killed dozens of people and destroyed thousands of homes.

The group is now catching about one cat each week with its efforts focused on more rural areas.

BURNING AGAIN: Yolo County fire grows to 22,000 acres, crosses into Napa County 

National Weather Service Meteorologist Scott Rowe talks about which weather conditions lead to high fire danger in California and the Bay Area.

Becky Basque, a volunteer in the Riebli-Wallace area, says most people "assumed their pet was dead."

Most of the reunited fire cats were caught near the sites of their homes. The group has reunited the animals through Facebook groups.

KEEP UP TO DATE: Check your region's status with the Chronicle's wildfire tracker

Information from: The Santa Rosa Press Democrat, http://www.pressdemocrat.com