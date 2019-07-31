Volunteers launching fruit-picking project in Logan

LOGAN, Utah (AP) — People with overflowing fruit trees or vegetable gardens in the Logan area can get some harvesting help and make a donation this year.

The Herald Journal reports that a group of volunteers from Utah State University are organizing a Gleaning Project where the produce will be divided in thirds, with one third going back to the tree owner, one third going to the food pantries and one third going to volunteers.

Organizer Kara Bachman says a number local fruit trees go unpicked, and that produce could help feed people in need.

Bruised or damaged fruit will be pureed or dehydrated to be donated as applesauce or pear sauce, for example.

People who are interested can sign up at https://is.gd/gleaningyourtrees.

