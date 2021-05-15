Voice amplification help Hastings teachers reach students

HASTINGS, Neb. (AP) — When the opportunity presented itself for Kailey Rayburn to have a voice amplification system, the Lincoln Elementary second-grade teacher didn’t think she was a priority.
“I said I’d love to have one, but I don’t need to be the first on the list because I thought I was a pretty loud person — that my kids could hear me well and engage,” she said. “As the speakers slowly came in, they were asking teachers with the biggest classes and the highest needs. So I said, ‘Sure. I’ll try it.’ My teaching partner (fellow Lincoln second-grade teacher Rochelle Andersen) had gotten one and said she loved it and said, ‘You really need to fight to be the next one.’ ”