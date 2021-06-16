Virus cases drop, health officials warn of fall resurgence

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota health officials warned Wednesday that despite coronavirus cases declining to the lowest rates since the early days of the pandemic, the state could see a resurgence of the virus in the fall if not enough people are vaccinated against COVID-19.
State epidemiologist Josh Clayton explained the coronavirus is a respiratory virus, meaning there is a risk of a resurgence when people gather indoors as the weather cools. Currently, with the weather hot and virus cases dropping, it's easy to see why many would let their guard down: South Dakota reported just 10 new cases Wednesday, meaning there are 170 active cases statewide.