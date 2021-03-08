Virus aid package includes funding for train through Montana

KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) — The $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill approvec by the U.S. Senate over the weekend includes funding for Amtrak's Empire Builder route, which runs through northern Montana and other states.

Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Tester proposed the legislation to provide up to $166 million to reinstate furloughed Amtrak employees and restore daily service on the carrier's routes, the Daily Inter Lake reported. The bill now moves to the House where it is expected to be approved before heading to the desk of President Joe Biden to sign.