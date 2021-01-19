Virtual Indiana State of State speech amid protest threat

Darron Cummings/AP

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb’s annual State of the State address will be a virtual event Tuesday night rather than delivered before the typical joint session of the General Assembly.

Holcomb had been planning to give the speech before a small audience at the Statehouse in observing COVID-19 precautions. But that was called off when he announced the closure of the Statehouse until Thursday because of possible protests across the country related to President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration on Wednesday.