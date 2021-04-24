Virginia trooper off force after traffic stop viral video

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — A white state trooper who was seen on video telling a Black driver “you are going to get your a—whipped” and yanking him out of the car by his neck is no longer with the Virginia State Police, a spokeswoman said.
The Washington Post reports that spokeswoman Corinne Geller said state police were prohibited from releasing additional detail about Charles Hewitt, the trooper seen in a viral video of a 2019 traffic stop. Joshua Erlich, an attorney for driver Derrick Thompson, said he was told during the settlement of a federal lawsuit over the incident that Hewitt was fired for cause in February, months after the video became public.