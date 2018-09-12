Virginia to establish regulations limiting leaks of methane

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia officials say the state plans to develop regulations for limiting leaks of climate-changing methane from natural gas infrastructure and landfills.

Gov. Ralph Northam's administration announced Wednesday that the Department of Environmental Quality would begin working on the methane-control framework.

The move comes as the Trump administration is moving to roll back Obama-era rules on finding and stopping methane leaks from oil and gas sites. Methane is one of the most potent agents of climate change.

Officials also announced Wednesday that the state will join the Transportation and Climate Initiative, a collaborative effort to reduce carbon pollution from the transportation sector, and the International Alliance to Combat Ocean Acidification.

Environmental groups praised the moves.