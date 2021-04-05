Virginia school system eyes post that mocked George Floyd

ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — A Virginia school system is investigating a social media post in which supporters of a high school football team used a photo of Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on George Floyd’s neck to celebrate a victory.

Roanoke County Schools said in a statement Monday that it is looking into the photo in which Chauvin’s face is covered by the logo of the Cave Spring High School football team, while the team logo of Hidden Valley High School covers Floyd’s face. Cave Spring defeated Hidden Valley on Friday.