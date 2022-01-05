Virginia officials defend respond to snowy gridlock on I-95 SARAH RANKIN and DENISE LAVOIE, Associated Press Jan. 5, 2022 Updated: Jan. 5, 2022 12:24 a.m.
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A winter storm that started as rain — meaning roads couldn't be pretreated — followed by an unusually heavy snowfall and plunging temperatures resulted in the stranding of hundreds of motorists along a stretch of one of the nation's biggest interstate highways, Virginia officials said, as they defended their response to the gridlock.
There were no reported deaths or injuries from the calamity on Interstate 95, but plenty of outrage from motorists, some of whom were stranded overnight Monday into Tuesday, posting pleas for help on social media.
