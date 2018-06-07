Virginia museum to host July 4th naturalization ceremony

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Virginia Museum of History & Culture will celebrate America's Independence Day by hosting a naturalization ceremony for 100 people from nearly 50 countries.

The candidates for citizenship will take the Oath of Allegiance on the front terrace of the museum on July 4. Chief Judge Roger Gregory of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals will officiate.

The museum will also host a community concert and other patriotic activities that day, including making red, white and blue crafts and taking a citizenship quiz.