Virginia man pleads guilty in fatal fentanyl overdose

ALEXENDRIA, Va. (AP) — A Virginia man pleaded guilty Wednesday to selling fentanyl to a person who later died of an overdose.

Peter Andrew Romm, 35, of Reston pleaded guilty in federal court to one count of conspiracy to distribute one kilogram or more of heroin and 400 grams or more of fentanyl; and one count of distribution of fentanyl, according to a news release from the the U.S. Department of Justice. As part of his plea agreement, Romm admitted that the fentanyl he distributed caused the unidentified person's death.

On Oct. 7, 2019, prosecutors said, Romm sold fentanyl to a person through a middle-man. The buyer consumed the fentanyl and was found dead in his home the next morning. The office of the chief medical examiner determined that acute fentanyl poisoning was the cause of death.

As recently as February, Romm was traveling to Baltimore regularly to buy fentanyl, prosecutors said and on Feb. 11, he was arrested on his way back from Baltimore in possession of approximately 75 capsules of fentanyl. Eight days later, he was arrested again on his way back from Baltimore with another 72 capsules of fentanyl in his vehicle, according to court documents.

Romm is scheduled for sentencing next March.