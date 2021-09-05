Virginia man finds path out of foster care, to homeownership

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — In late summer, the ravine is overgrown with kudzu and other greenery, but come winter, Tiler McFadden knows he’ll have a view of the river, a sweeping vista visible off the front porch of his newly purchased home.
When McFadden entered foster care at 17, he was only a few weeks away from his 18th birthday. Rather than spilling back out of the system, his social services caseworker told him about Impact, a Lynchburg-based nonprofit that offers an independent living program to help young people transition out of foster care.