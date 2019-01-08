Virginia board set to vote on pipeline compressor station

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Virginia board is set to vote on a controversial plan to build a natural gas compressor station in a historic African-American community.

The State Air Pollution Control Board is expected to vote Tuesday on a key permit for the Atlantic Coast Pipeline. The pipeline would carry fracked natural gas from West Virginia into Virginia and North Carolina.

The proposed site for the compressor station is in Union Hill, a community founded by freed slaves, located about an hour west of Richmond.

Opponents are concerned that exhaust from the compressor station will hurt low-income and elderly residents who live nearby. Supporters say the station will boost development.

Last month, the board delayed a vote to allow another public comment period.

The pipeline has suffered several legal setbacks in recent months.