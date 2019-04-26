Virginia State Police to host unused drug collection sites

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Virginia State Police is inviting the public to drop off expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs at sites across the state this weekend.

Collection sites will be open at division headquarters around Virginia on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. National Drug Take-Back Day is aimed at preventing pill abuse and theft by ridding homes of unused prescription drugs.

The Drug Enforcement Administration website has a list of collection sites. The DEA will not accept liquids or needles.

Last October, Americans turned in over 5,439 tons of prescription drugs at more than 5,800 sites operated by the DEA and more than 4,770 of its law enforcement partners.

Studies show that a majority of abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, including from home medicine cabinets.