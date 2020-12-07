Virginia Military Institute removing Confederate statue

LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) — The Virginia Military Institute began work Monday to remove a prominent statue of Confederate Gen. Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson, an effort initiated this fall after allegations of systemic racism roiled the school.

A crew was inspecting the statue at the public military college in Lexington, poised to haul away the statue of Jackson that some cadets were required to salute until several years ago.

VMI's board voted to remove the statue in late October after The Washington Post published a story that described an “atmosphere of hostility and cultural insensitivity” at VMI. The piece detailed incidents such as lynching threats and a white professor reminiscing in class about her father’s Ku Klux Klan membership.

Founded in 1839, VMI says it is the oldest state-supported military college in the U.S.