Virginia AG authorizes probe of statue-removal contract

Steve Helber/AP

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia's attorney general has authorized an investigation into efforts by Richmond officials to take down the city’s Confederate monuments last year, including a $1.8 million contract that was given for the statues to be removed, a special prosecutor said Friday.

The statues were taken down over the summer, and an inquiry into the contract between the city and a Richmond-area construction company owner was initiated after a political rival of Mayor Levar Stoney’s raised concerns about the deal.