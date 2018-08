New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church Pastor Robert Smith Jr. sings at the beginning of a prayer vigil for Aretha Franklin, Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018 in Detroit. People are praying for Franklin in the Detroit ... more

New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church Pastor Robert Smith Jr. sings at the beginning of a prayer vigil for Aretha Franklin, Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018 in Detroit. People are praying for Franklin in the Detroit church where her father was once a pastor.(Jose Juarez/Detroit News via AP) less

Church attendees sing during a prayer vigil for Aretha Franklin, Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018 in Detroit. People are praying for Franklin in the Detroit church where her father was once a pastor.(Jose ... more

Church attendees sing during a prayer vigil for Aretha Franklin, Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018 in Detroit. People are praying for Franklin in the Detroit church where her father was once a pastor.(Jose Juarez/Detroit News via AP) less

Church attendees holds hands during a prayer vigil for Aretha Franklin, Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018 in Detroit. People are praying for Franklin in the Detroit church where her father was once a pastor. (Jose ... more

Church attendees holds hands during a prayer vigil for Aretha Franklin, Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018 in Detroit. People are praying for Franklin in the Detroit church where her father was once a pastor. (Jose Juarez/Detroit News via AP) less

Image 4 of 5

Arnelle Hardy, left, asks people in Lafayette Park across from the White House to join them in sending encouragement to the family of Aretha Franklin who is seriously ill, in Washington, Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018.

Arnelle Hardy, left, asks people in Lafayette Park across from the White House to join them in sending encouragement to the family of Aretha Franklin who is seriously ill, in Washington, Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018.

Photo: J. Scott Applewhite, AP