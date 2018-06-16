  • The building at 520 Post Road East which houses Thaeroa Nail & Spa used to be a branch of IHOP, which this week changed its name to IHOb. Photo: Sophie Vaughan / Hearst Connecticut Media / Westport News
Photo: Sophie Vaughan / Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 1of/1

Caption

Close

Image 1 of 1
The building at 520 Post Road East which houses Thaeroa Nail & Spa used to be a branch of IHOP, which this week changed its name to IHOb.
The building at 520 Post Road East which houses Thaeroa Nail & Spa used to be a branch of IHOP, which this week changed its name to IHOb.
Photo: Sophie Vaughan / Hearst Connecticut Media