Views & Views Festival returns for 12th year

Holly McCrary performs during The 12th annual Blues & Views Festival Saturday, Aug. 31 at the Levitt Pavillion. Holly McCrary performs during The 12th annual Blues & Views Festival Saturday, Aug. 31 at the Levitt Pavillion. Photo: Erik Trautmann / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Erik Trautmann / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Views & Views Festival returns for 12th year 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

WESTPORT — The 12th annual Blues & Views Festival returned to the Levitt Pavilion, located on the banks of the Saugatuck River, on Saturday and Sunday. Featuring performances throughout the weekend, the festival also offers kids’ activities like face painting, a specialty food marketplace and a food court.

A portion of the proceeds will go to Staples High School Tuition Grants and Wakeman Town Farm.

Bob LeRose, a restaurant owner and music enthusiast, originated the event over a decade ago, when his establishment, Bobby Q’s, was located in downtown Westport.