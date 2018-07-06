https://www.westport-news.com/news/article/Views-They-re-hanging-out-in-the-donut-shop-13054564.php Views: They're hanging out in the donut shop By Sophie Vaughan Published 2:38 pm EDT, Friday, July 6, 2018 Photo: Sophie Vaughan / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1of/1 CaptionClose Image 1 of 1 Summer-themed doughnuts are front and center at Donut Crazy in the Saugatuck Train Station. Summer-themed doughnuts are front and center at Donut Crazy in the Saugatuck Train Station. Photo: Sophie Vaughan / Hearst Connecticut Media Views: They're hanging out in the donut shop 1 / 1 Back to Gallery Most Popular 1 New store strives for peace indoors 2 Woog’s World / Westport’s quiet corner 3 Chat with ... Mark Kirby, Saugatuck Neighbors group founder 4 Medical pot dispensary pursues state license 5 Kiddie porn guilty plea gets Westport man 27 months in jail 6 DOT: Route 136 at Bridge Street in Westport reopened 7 Police: New York woman caught with fake prescription View Comments © 2018 Hearst Communications, Inc.