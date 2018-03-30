  • Although spring has arrived, a home across from Riverside Avenue in Westport still has a Christmas tree on its dock. Photo: Sophie Vaughan / Hearst Connecticut Media / Fairfield Citizen
Photo: Sophie Vaughan / Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 1of/1

Caption

Close

Image 1 of 1
Although spring has arrived, a home across from Riverside Avenue in Westport still has a Christmas tree on its dock.
Although spring has arrived, a home across from Riverside Avenue in Westport still has a Christmas tree on its dock.
Photo: Sophie Vaughan / Hearst Connecticut Media