  • Passersby may have stumbled upon the phrase, "Love more than ever" while walking across the Ruth Steinkraus Cohen Bridge in Westport on Aug. 17. Photo: Sophie Vaughan / Hearst Connecticut Media / Westport News
    Passersby may have stumbled upon the phrase, "Love more than ever" while walking across the Ruth Steinkraus Cohen Bridge in Westport on Aug. 17.
    Passersby may have stumbled upon the phrase, "Love more than ever" while walking across the Ruth Steinkraus Cohen Bridge in Westport on Aug. 17.
    Photo: Sophie Vaughan / Hearst Connecticut Media
Photo: Sophie Vaughan / Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 1 of / 1

Caption

Close

Image 1 of 1
Passersby may have stumbled upon the phrase, "Love more than ever" while walking across the Ruth Steinkraus Cohen Bridge in Westport on Aug. 17.
Passersby may have stumbled upon the phrase, "Love more than ever" while walking across the Ruth Steinkraus Cohen Bridge in Westport on Aug. 17.
Photo: Sophie Vaughan / Hearst Connecticut Media