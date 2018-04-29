  • Plants sway in the Saugatuck River near downtown Westport on April 23. Photo: Sophie Vaughan / Hearst Connecticut Media / Westport News
Photo: Sophie Vaughan / Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 1of/1

Caption

Close

Image 1 of 1
Plants sway in the Saugatuck River near downtown Westport on April 23.
Plants sway in the Saugatuck River near downtown Westport on April 23.
Photo: Sophie Vaughan / Hearst Connecticut Media