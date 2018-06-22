Image 1 of 1

Westfair Fish and Chips at 1781 Post Road East is gearing up for the summer rush of people wanting to sit by the ocean and eat seafood. Photo taken June 14.

Westfair Fish and Chips at 1781 Post Road East is gearing up for the summer rush of people wanting to sit by the ocean and eat seafood. Photo taken June 14.

Photo: Sophie Vaughan / Hearst Connecticut Media