https://www.westport-news.com/news/article/Views-Fish-out-of-water-13017706.php Views: Fish out of water By Sophie Vaughan Published 1:35 pm, Friday, June 22, 2018 Photo: Sophie Vaughan / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1of/1 CaptionClose Image 1 of 1 Westfair Fish and Chips at 1781 Post Road East is gearing up for the summer rush of people wanting to sit by the ocean and eat seafood. Photo taken June 14. Westfair Fish and Chips at 1781 Post Road East is gearing up for the summer rush of people wanting to sit by the ocean and eat seafood. Photo taken June 14. Photo: Sophie Vaughan / Hearst Connecticut Media Views: Fish out of water 1 / 1 Back to Gallery Most Popular 1 Historian calls Westport beach policies discriminatory 2 New Compo Beach policies praised, condemned at meeting 3 Neighbors report domestic disturbance at Westport home 4 Police: Westport woman drove drunk, uncooperative with officers 5 Westport approves medical marijuana dispensary, rejects four others 6 Man allegedly pointed shotgun into paint store 7 Fourth-grader dead after weekend car crash View Comments © 2018 Hearst Communications, Inc.