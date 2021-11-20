Vietnamese workers at Chinese factory in Serbia cry for help DUSAN STOJANOVIC, Associated Press Nov. 20, 2021 Updated: Nov. 20, 2021 3:32 a.m.
Vietnamese workers who are helping construct the first Chinese car tire factory in Europe ride bicycles past security officers near the northern Serbian town of Zrenjanin, 50 kilometers north of Belgrade, Serbia, Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021. Reports have emerged in Serbia of prison-like conditions for some 500 of them at the construction site in north of the country where China's Shandong Linglong Tire Co is building the huge factory.
Vietnamese worker Nguyen Van Tri speaks to the media in front of a barrack near the northern Serbian town of Zrenjanin, 50 kilometers north of Belgrade, Serbia, Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021.
ZRENJANIN, Serbia (AP) — They are shivering in barracks without heat, going hungry and have no money. They say their passports have been taken by their Chinese employer and that they are now stuck in a grim plainland in Serbia with no help from local authorities.
These are the Vietnamese workers who are helping build the first Chinese car tire factory in Europe. The Associated Press visited the construction site in northern Serbia where some 500 of the workers are living in harsh conditions as China’s Shandong Linglong Tire Co. sets up the huge facility.
Written By
DUSAN STOJANOVIC