Vienna commemorates pandemic victims with a 'sea of lights' Dec. 19, 2021 Updated: Dec. 19, 2021 3:24 p.m.
1 of9 People hold candles, in memory of those who have died in Austria of coronavirus, in Vienna, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021. Tens of thousands of Vienna residents turned out Sunday night to participate in a “sea of lights” commemorating the more than 13,000 Austrians who have died in the coronavirus pandemic. The event, which was supported by dozens of community and civil society organizations, drew more than 30,000 people, according to Austrian media. Michael Gruber/AP Show More Show Less
VIENNA (AP) — Tens of thousands of Vienna residents turned out Sunday night to participate in a “sea of lights” commemoration for the more than 13,000 Austrians who have died in the coronavirus pandemic.
The event, supported by dozens of civil society organizations, drew more than 30,000 people, according to Austrian media.