Video captures Michigan State drummers at work on carol

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Call this version "Carol of the Bells: Under Construction."

Michigan State University music students performed the classic Christmas song at the future site of the Billman Music Pavilion. They played on construction material and equipment, including wheelbarrows, rebar and railings. They also brought in kalimbas, handbells, chimes and other instruments.

The arrangement was created by MSU percussion instructor Jon Weber, and the video was directed and produced by Steve Boughton. Boughton tells the Lansing State Journal he thought it would be "cool" to use "the site itself as the instruments."

The students had about a day to learn their parts, and the video was filmed in an hour. The Billman Pavilion will add more performance and practice space to the Music Building. It's expected to open in April 2020.

