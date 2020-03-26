Video: Why social distancing is one of the best tools we have to fight the coronavirus

(The Conversation is an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.)

Anurag Papolu, The Conversation

(THE CONVERSATION) This video is based on an article written by Thomas Perls, professor of Medicine at Boston University.

Social distancing is a tool public health officials recommend to slow the spread of a disease that is being passed from person to person. Simply put, it means that people stay far enough away from each other so that the coronavirus – or any pathogen – cannot spread from one person to another. It helps us reduce the rate of new infections, so that new cases are spread over time and the medical care system does not get overwhelmed.

Watch the video to find out more about what social distancing is, and why it’s one of the best tools we currently have to fight the coronavirus.

[Our newsletter explains what’s going on with the coronavirus pandemic. Subscribe now.]

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article here: https://theconversation.com/video-why-social-distancing-is-one-of-the-best-tools-we-have-to-fight-the-coronavirus-134742.