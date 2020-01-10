Video: Congressional hopeful has tense encounter with Westport cops

WESTPORT — Body camera footage of a congressional hopeful’s arrest shows a tense encounter between Westport police and the town resident who has accused officers of using excessive force and has promised to file a complaint.

The footage — obtained by Hearst Connecticut Media through a Freedom of Information Act request — was captured by body cameras worn by four officers arresting TJ Elgin on Dec. 21 after neighbors mistakenly thought he was a burglar.

Elgin has alleged police used excessive force and suggested the arrest may have been politically motivated, linked to his recent filing to challenge incumbent U.S. Rep. Jim Himes, D-Conn., in the state’s fourth congressional district.

The footage shows police waking Elgin’s fiancee, who was asleep in a car parked in the driveway, and then engaging the congressional hopeful, who emerges shortly after police arrived.

