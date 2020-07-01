Victims of triple homicide, suicide include 3-year-old girl

KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) — The victims of a triple homicide and suicide in northwestern Montana include a 3-year-old girl and her mother, Flathead County officials said.

A 41-year-old man, a 42-year-old woman and the girl were stabbed to death at a residence near Olney late Monday or early Tuesday, Sheriff Brian Heino said. A neighbor called 911 at 7 a.m.

The woman’s 39-year-old ex-husband was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound about a half mile from his truck, which he had driven away from the house, Heino told the Daily Inter Lake.

The woman's oldest child, a 7-year-old girl, was found safe and is in the care of Child Protective Services, Heino said.

All four deceased people were taken to the state crime lab in Missoula for autopsies. The victims' names haven’t been released.