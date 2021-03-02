Victims of anti-Asian attacks reflect a year into pandemic TERRY TANG, Associated Press March 2, 2021 Updated: March 2, 2021 1:35 a.m.
Nearly a year after they were almost stabbed to death inside a Midland, Texas, Sam's Club, Bawi Cung and his two sons all have visible scars.
It's the unseen ones though that are harder to get over. Cung can’t walk through any store without constantly looking in all directions. His 6-year-old son, who now can't move one eyebrow, is afraid to sleep alone.