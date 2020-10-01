https://www.westport-news.com/news/article/Victim-killed-in-Kansas-City-Kansas-identified-15613154.php
Victim killed in Kansas City, Kansas, identified
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Police in Kansas City, Kansas, have identified a man whose body was found earlier this week.
Police on Thursday said the victim was 43-year-old Lolester Mitchell. His body was found Tuesday inside a home.
Police are investigating the death as a homicide and say suspects are in custody. Their names have not been released.
No further information was released.
