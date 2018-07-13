Vice president plans Billings visit to support Republican

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence is planning a visit to southern Montana to campaign on behalf of a Republican candidate for U.S. Senate.

The Billings Gazette reports Pence is scheduled to be in Billings on July 24 to support Matt Rosendale, who is challenging incumbent Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Tester.

Rosendale spokesman Shane Scanlon says the campaign is excited for Pence's visit, and the "Trump administration has made it clear that they're all in for Matt Rosendale."

An invitation for the fundraising event distributed Thursday shows reception tickets costing $500 per person. A photo package with tickets for two was listed for $5,000. A ticket package for two that also includes access to a roundtable discussion costs $10,000.

Pence's visit follows Trump's rally in Great Falls last week.

Information from: The Billings Gazette, http://www.billingsgazette.com