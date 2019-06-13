Vice president, Interior secretary visit Yellowstone

WEST YELLOWSTONE, Mont. (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence and Interior Secretary David Bernhardt are visiting Yellowstone National Park.

They plan to tour Old Faithful Thursday before Pence speaks to employees about rebuilding infrastructure in U.S. national parks.

The visit comes a day after Pence appeared in Billings to campaign for Republican U.S. Sen. Steve Daines and speak about combating Montana's methamphetamine problem.

The vice president heard stories of violence and child abuse linked to meth as he spoke with treatment providers, law enforcement, tribal officials and recovering addicts in Billings.

Daines, a first-term senator, is running for re-election next year. Helena Mayor Wilmot Collins is the first Democrat to run against him.