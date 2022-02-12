Vexation, victory claims as Dems face their limits in Senate ALAN FRAM, Associated Press Feb. 12, 2022 Updated: Feb. 12, 2022 9:23 a.m.
WASHINGTON (AP) — With elections in view and Democrats' headline domestic bill in a rut, Sens. Bernie Sanders and Chuck Schumer have very different takes on how things are going in their chamber.
“I know we're spending the week dealing with assistant secretaries of something or other, and that's terribly important," Sanders, the progressive firebrand and Vermont independent, said dryly on Wednesday. The Senate confirmed 15 nominees last week for the Federal Maritime Commission, judgeships and other posts.