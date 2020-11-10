Vets group launches tribute for soldiers home virus victims

HOLYOKE, Mass. (AP) — An online Veteran's Day tribute has been created to honor those who died from a deadly outbreak of COVID-19 at a Massachusetts soldier's home.

The Holyoke Soldiers’ Home Coalition said Tuesday that it has created a tribute website that includes images, a short narrative, and a link to a funeral notice or obituary so that people can learn about each veteran’s life and service to the nation. The coalition said it also plans to include photos and information on current veteran residents at the home.

The coalition was formed by the families of victims and veteran advocates in order to push for improvements at the soldiers’ home, which was the site of one of the deadliest COVID-19 outbreaks to hit a nursing home in the country earlier this year.

At least 76 veterans died from the virus over 11 weeks, and many more residents and staff were sickened.

Last week, former Holyoke Soldiers’ Home Superintendent Bennett Walsh and former Medical Director Dr. David Clinton pleaded not guilty to criminal charges over their handling of the outbreak.

An independent report found “utterly baffling” decisions by administrators allowed the virus to spread unchecked in the facility.