Veterans are prized recruits as congressional candidates WILL WEISSERT, Associated Press Aug. 22, 2021 Updated: Aug. 22, 2021 8:03 a.m.
In this July 15, 2021, photo, Rep. Elaine Luria, D-Va., left, speaks to a Naval officer after a ceremony marking full operation of the NATO's Joint force Command aboard the USS Kearsarge at Naval Station Norfolk, in Norfolk, Va.
FILE - In this Feb. 17, 2021, file photo, Virginia State Sen. Jen Kiggans, R-Virginia Beach, left, talks with Sen. Mark Obenshain, R-Rockingham, during the Senate session at the Science Museum in Richmond, Va.
In this July 15, 2021, photo, Rep. Elaine Luria, D-Va., smiles during an interview at Naval Station Norfolk, in Norfolk, Va.
In this July 15, 2021, photo, Rep. Elaine Luria, D-Va., left, talks with Democratic gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe, during a tour of Norfolk State University in Norfolk, Va.
Rep. Elaine Luria, D-Va., gestures during an interview at Naval Station Norfolk Thursday July 15, 2021, in Norfolk, Va.
7 of7
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — With midterm election season rapidly approaching, Republicans and Democrats have something in common when it comes to recruiting candidates they hope will deliver majorities in Congress: military veterans.
Both parties anticipate a significant number of races where veterans will be opposing each other, using their military service as a foundation of their appeal even as they hold widely diverging views on issues.