Veterans Benefits Administration to close office's help desk

BREMERTON, Wash. (AP) — The Veterans Benefits Administration is shutting down a help desk inside its Bremerton office that's staffed with employees who assist veterans with benefit-related queries.

The Kitsap Sun reports the office, as of Friday, will no longer be a place where veterans can receive in-person assistance with navigating through the Department of Veterans Affairs' pension and compensation system.

A statement from the Veterans Benefits Administration says its decision to downsize operations at the office "was made in line with the Agency's goal to be strong fiscal stewards of the taxpayer funds entrusted to us."

The statement says other functions, like vocational rehabilitation and employment services, will remain open at that location by appointment.

The administration estimates the help desk assisted an average of 180 veterans each month with benefit-related queries.

