YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — A six-term U.S. House member who represents a district that sprawls across eastern and southeastern Ohio has ruled out joining the Republican U.S. Senate primary race.

Rep. Bill Johnson, 66, told the Vindicator newspaper for a report Wednesday that he was concerned about the fund-raising that would be needed for the 2022 GOP primary for the seat that Republican Sen. Rob Portman is leaving.