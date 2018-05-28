Vermont village approves smoking ban in parks

LYNDONVILLE, Vt. (AP) — Officials in the Vermont village of Lyndonville have approved a smoking ban in parks.

The Caledonian-Record reports Lyndonville trustees voted unanimously Wednesday to approve the smoking ordinance for village-owned parks. Under the measure, smoking and vaping are banned in the village's three parks. Violators will face a $50 fine.

Lyndonville Police Chief Jack Harris says the department will use discretion when enforcing the ban. Harris says police will give offenders a warning before issuing tickets.

The ordinance was proposed by Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital prevention specialist Tennyson Marceau.

Marceau says the goal of the measure is to protect children from seeing people smoke so they don't smoke in the future. Municipal Administrator Justin Smith says the ordinance will also help with litter.

___

Information from: The Caledonian-Record, http://www.caledonianrecord.com