Vermont tax chief says ruling could mean millions for state

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Vermont's tax commissioner says a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that allows states to collect taxes for online purchases made by residents could bring millions of dollars into state coffers.

Commissioner Kaj (Kai) Samsom says a 2016 state law and the Thursday ruling by the Supreme Court means the state could begin collecting the sales taxes as early as July 1.

Vermont Public Radio reports Samsom says estimates of how much money the taxes would bring in range from $4 million to $12 million.

The largest online retailer, Amazon, already collects sales taxes for items it sells directly in Vermont, but not for products sold by third parties through its website.

