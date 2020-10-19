Vermont school gets deep cleaning after staff COVID case

BRADFORD, Vt. (AP) — Officials in Vermont school say the Oxbow High School in Bradford was closed for the weekend for deep cleaning after a staff member tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19.

“In working with the Vermont Department of Health, we have determined that no students at Oxbow are considered to be close contacts who require testing or quarantine to limit spread,” Superintendent Emilie Knisley said in a social media post. “This is excellent news for our students.”

The Valley News reports contact tracing is underway and the case is believed to be isolated to the 8th grade. The school also received a deep cleaning.

Knisley says there was no impact on River Bend Career and Technical Center or shared bus routes.