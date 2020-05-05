Vermont's Shelburne Museum to stay closed due to COVID-19

SHELBURNE, Vt. (AP) — For the first time in its 73-year history, Vermont’s Shelburne Museum is not going to open for the summer season due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Museum Director Thomas Denenberg tells WCAX-TV it’s too hard to invite the public into the museum spaces and maintain social distancing.

“So, unfortunately, we will be closed for the foreseeable future,” Denenberg said.

The Shelburne Museum was founded by Electra Havemeyer Webb, the daughter of art collectors, in 1947. She not only acquired 19th-century folk art, quilts and decoys, but she moved historic buildings from Vermont and New York — a one-room school house, homes, a round barn, a covered bridge, and a steamship — to the site to house her collections.

The museum’s online resources will remain available for schools and the community.

On Tuesday, the Vermont Department of Health reported five new positive cases of the virus that causes COVID-19, bringing the total to just under 910. The number of deaths remained steady at 52.