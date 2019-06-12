Scott not certain 24-hour wait to buy guns would stop deaths

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Republican Gov. Phil Scott says he understands and accepts that some people are disappointed with his decision to veto a bill that would have imposed a 24-hour waiting period to purchase handguns.

Two days after vetoing the legislation, Scott said Wednesday at his weekly press conference that he's not convinced that a 24-hour delay would prevent suicides or gun deaths.

He says focusing on the causes of violence and suicide should be the top focus.

As he did in his veto message, Scott pointed to the gun control legislation he signed last year.

Proponents of the waiting period say the veto was a political move that will cost lives.

Gun rights activists say they appreciate Scott's veto, but are still upset by the gun control measures he signed last year.