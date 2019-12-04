Vermont city settles with ACLU client over homeless policy

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — The Vermont chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union said Wednesday it has settled a federal lawsuit with Burlington over the city’s policy of confiscating and destroying the property of homeless residents.

In the settlement on behalf of ACLU client Brian Croteau Sr., the city agreed to advise people of the specific reason their sheltering site is being considered for removal, provide an opportunity to object to that removal, give adequate notice before taking property from sheltering sites, and store that property for at least 30 days, the ACLU said.

As part of the settlement, Croteau will receive $25,000 and mediation costs.

An email sent to the city attorney Wednesday was not immediately returned.

“With this settlement, some of Burlington’s most marginalized residents are protected from having their personal property seized and destroyed without due process — including life-sustaining possessions like tents, sleeping bags, medications, food, and clothing," said Vermont ACLU staff attorney Lia Ernst said in a news release.

The original lawsuit was filed in October 2017 following reports that Burlington was evicting residents from sheltering sites and seizing and destroying their personal property, despite city officials’ knowledge that shelters were full.

The ACLU said it was the third lawsuit it had settled with the city in just over two years relating to its treatment of indigent and low-income residents. The cases have resulted in policy changes and more than $70,000 in payments to plaintiffs and associated costs, the ACLU said.