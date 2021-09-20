Vermont asked to extend emergency hotel housing for homeless

Community providers are asking Vermont to extend emergency housing in hotels for some of the homeless population, including people with health issues, domestic violence survivors and pregnant women, as they say about 600 households are likely to lose the benefit this week.
In July, the state extended the hotel voucher program 84 days for families with children, the disabled, pregnant women and other vulnerable people, and gave $2,500 checks to those no longer eligible. Families with children and some disabled households may be able to stay longer.