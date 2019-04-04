Vermont Senate to vote on amendment to protect abortion

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — The Vermont Senate is scheduled to vote on a proposal to amend the state constitution to preserve a woman's right to an abortion.

The Right to Personal Reproductive Liberty being considered Thursday must be approved by 20 members of the 30-member Senate. It must then be approved by a majority in the House.

The proposal would then have to be approved by the Legislature elected in 2020 and, if approved a second time, go before voters in a statewide referendum.

Supporters want to protect abortion rights in case the U.S. Supreme Court reverses its Roe vs. Wade decision that legalized abortion.

Separately, the Vermont House earlier this year passed a bill to guarantee a woman's access to an abortion.

Abortion opponents say the measures could expand access to abortion.